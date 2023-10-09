Hamburg airport suspends flights over bomb threat to plane from Tehran — report

BERLIN, October 9. /TASS/. Hamburg International Airport has suspended all flights after the police received a threat that a bomb was planted onboard a jet from Tehran, NDR television reported.

The A330-200 airliner landed at the airport at 12:20 p.m., the report said. It is now being searched by law enforcement officials. Its 198 passengers and 16 crew members left the plane. Their luggage is undergoing an inspection.

All arrivals and departures have been halted since 1:40 p.m. Moscow time. According to NDR, federal police are assessing the threat, which came to them by e-mail, as very serious. The plane has been placed in a special area of the airport.

According to the Bild newspaper, the flight in question is Iran Air IR 723 (Tehran-Hamburg).