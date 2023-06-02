Drone attack leaves entrance to residential block, private houses damaged in Kursk

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. The entrance to a residential block and several private houses were damaged in western Russia’s Kursk following a Ukrainian drone attack, the governor of the Kursk Region, Roman Starovoit, reported on his Telegram channel on Friday.

"The entrance to a high-rise building as well as several private houses were damaged in a Ukrainian drone attack on Kursk last night," the official wrote.

According to Starovoit, no one was injured in the incident. The authorities are currently assessing the damage, the governor said, pledging prompt assistance to everybody affected.