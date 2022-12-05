Probe is on if any incidents occurred at military facilities in Engels — Saratov governor

SARATOV, December 5. /TASS/. Law enforcement officials are probing into if there have been any incidents at military facilities in the city of Engels, the Saratov Region, after rumors on Telegram channels a loud bang occurred at a local airfield on Monday morning. There have been no emergencies at civilian facilities in the city, the Saratov Region’s Governor Roman Busargin said on his Telegram channel.

On Monday, the Telegram channel Baza said that an unidentified aircraft had allegedly crashed at an airfield in the city of Engels.

"Dear residents, social networks and the media are spreading rumors about a loud bang and flare in Engels early this morning. I would like to assure you that there were no emergencies in the residential areas of the city. There is no reason for concern. Not a single civilian infrastructure facility was damaged. Law enforcement agencies are making inquiries if there have been any incidents at military facilities," Busargin wrote.