MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. Three people were killed and three more are in critical condition as a result of shooting in a Copenhagen shopping mall on Sunday, Reuters reported, citing city police chief.

The report didn’t give a total number of casualties.

The police believe the 22-year-old Dane that was detained earlier carrying a rifle and ammunition is the shooter.

The shooting took place in a mall near the airport and could be a terrorist attack, the police said.