BERLIN, July 18. /TASS/. The number of casualties in the devastating flood in western Germany has reached at last 156, Koblenz police reported Sunday.

The death toll in the Ahrweiler district alone (Rheinland-Pfalz) has reached 110.

"We fear that there will be more casualties," the police said. At least 45 people died in the Northern Rhein-Westphalia. At least one person died in Bavaria.