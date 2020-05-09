Sporadic explosions heard from former munitions depot in Udmurtia amid grass fire

IZHEVSK, May 9. /TASS/. Sporadic explosions are heard from the territory of a former munitions depot in the village of Pugachevo, Russia’s northwestern Republic of Udmurtia, following grass fires, Sergei Yurin, head of the local administration, told TASS on Saturday.

"Dry grass is burning, sporadic explosions of small caliber munitions scattered around the depot’s territory are heard. The fire area is about 1,500 square meters but the fire is spreading because of the wind," he said.

According to Yurin, the situation is under control, with the depot’s area being ploughed around. "There are no risks to people’s lives, their houses and economic facilities," he stressed.

It is not the first fire at this former munitions depot. Thus, a fire broke out there in May 2018. It engulfed an area of 300 hectares and caused busts on munitions still staying there following a big fire in 2001. It took several days to extinguish the fire and people were evacuated from the neighboring military community.