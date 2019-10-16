Death toll in Japan's typhoon climbs to 74 — media

TOKYO, October 16. /TASS/. The death toll in Typhoon Hagibis that hit Japan has climbed to 74 people, NHK TV channel reported on Wednesday.

According to NHK, 11 people are reported 11 people are reported as missing, and over 220 others sustained various injuriesmissing, and over 220 others sustained various injuries. Most people were affected in prefectures of Fukushima and Miyagi in the north-east of the Honshu island, as well in the prefecture Kanagawa adjacent to Tokyo from south-west.

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said that infrastructure is being restored in affected areas, and search and rescue operations are underway. Around 110,000 people are involved in those efforts.

Around 13,000 apartments and residential houses in the Tokyo area remain without power, and 130,000 others across the country - without water supply.

Typhoon Hagibis made a landfall in Japan on Saturday. The Russian Embassy in Tokyo said no Russian citizens were injured.