14 persons detained at Roscosmos center, state corporation says

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Security officials at a scientific and testing center of rocket and space industry, part of Roscosmos state space corporation, have detained 14 persons allegedly plotting to enter the territory, a statement published on Roscosmos website said.

"In the morning of September 8, security services and security guards of Roscosmos state corporation detained at first two and later another twelve persons at a checkpoint and near the facility. All detained persons have been sent to a police department," the statement said.

According to the statement, on September 7 the security services detained three persons who were illegally taking photos from the roof and inside the facility in order to later post them in the Internet.

A group of up to 50 persons planned to enter the center’s territory overnight to Sunday "with the goal of carrying out acts of vandalism against the equipment and other illegal acts." This incident has been reported to the Russian law enforcement agencies and Roscosmos management, the statement said.