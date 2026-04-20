Trade turnover between China, Ukraine up 19.6% in January-March

BEIJING, April 20. /TASS/. Trade turnover between China and Ukraine increased by 19.6% in January-March 2026 year-on-year and amounted to $1.9 bln, according to figures released by the General Administration of Customs of China.

According to the latest data from the service, Chinese exports to Ukraine amounted to $1.3 bln in the reporting period, up by 32%. Imports from Ukraine slipped by 1.5% year-on-year to $604 mln. In March, trade turnover between China and Ukraine added 4.6% to $605.1 mln.

Trade turnover between China and Ukraine fell by 2.6% in 2025 compared to 2024 and amounted to $7.78 bln.