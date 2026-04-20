Russian first deputy PM says 170 projects worth over $50 bln with Kazakhstan implemented

TASHKENT, April 20. /TASS/. The portfolio of joint Russian-Kazakhstani initiatives exceeds 170 projects worth around 3.9 trillion rubles ($51.7 bln), Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov said.

"Overall, our portfolio of initiatives with Kazakhstani businesses exceeds 170 projects worth around 3.9 trillion rubles and provides for the creation of more than 60,000 jobs," he said at a plenary session of the International Industrial Exhibition Innoprom. Central Asia.

Russian enterprises are actively involved in the work of industrial parks and special economic zones in Kazakhstan, Manturov added.

In turn, more than 3,000 enterprises with Russian capital operate in Uzbekistan, with their participation in over 150 investment projects worth roughly 4 trillion rubles, he noted.

"I would like to particularly emphasize our proactive approach to cooperation and the transition to a modern pattern. This refers to the creation of joint industrial parks that will create necessary conditions for the production of high-tech products," the official said.

TASS is the exhibition’s general information agency.