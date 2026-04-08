Russia increases fish exports revenue by 20% in 2025

MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. Russia increased export revenue from fish product supplies by 20% in 2025, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Patrushev said at an expanded meeting of the Federal Agency for Fishery.

"Supplies of fish products abroad continued to develop. Their volume in 2025 exceeded 2 mln tons, which resulted in export revenue increasing by nearly 20%," Patrushev said.

He noted that, despite all challenges, Russian fish products are sold in more than 100 countries worldwide. "This once again confirms Russia’s status as a reliable trading partner," the deputy prime minister emphasized.

Patrushev also said that a key task for the industry going forward is to further increase catch volumes. "We previously discussed setting an ambitious target of 6 mln tons by 2030," he said.

"But this, in turn, requires addressing a number of strategic objectives. First and foremost, exploring new reserves is of particular importance. The number of industry research expeditions has been increasing and has already approached 1,000 per year," the deputy prime minister added.