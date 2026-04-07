Restoration of transportation in Middle East to take time — PM

MOSCOW, April 7. /TASS/. Much time will be needed to restore the infrastructure and transportation routes in the Persian Gulf region, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said.

"Certainly, much time and huge investments will be needed to restore processes, infrastructure and carriage of the goods. It has already affected prices," the prime minister said.

Mishustin underscored the importance of continuing efforts for development of the Russian fuel and energy complex and other segments of the Russian economy. All the implications of current global developments require to be analyzed, he added.