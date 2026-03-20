X5 net profit under IFRS falls by 13.9% in 2025

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. The net profit of Russian food retailer X5, which operates Pyaterochka, Perekrestok, and Chizhik retail chains, under the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) decreased by 13.9% year-on-year in 2025 to 94.8 bln rubles ($1.13 bln), according to the company’s report.

In the Q4 of 2025, the indicator increased by 19.4% year-on-year to 18.4 bln rubles ($218.63 mln).

The company’s revenue for 2025 rose by 18.8% year-on-year to 4,642,034 mln rubles ($55.14 bln). In the Q4, the indicator increased by 14.9% to 1,237,965 mln rubles ($14.70 bln).

EBITDA in 2025 increased by 8.5% to 273,109 mln rubles ($3.25 bln), while in the Q4 it rose by 48.6% to 78,647 mln rubles ($934.57 mln). The EBITDA margin for 2025 decreased by 56 basis points year-on-year, while in the Q4 it increased by 144 basis points year-on-year.

Adjusted EBITDA in 2025 increased by 11.4% to 285,468 mln rubles ($3.39 bln), while in the Q4 it rose by 50.6% to 81,248 mln rubles ($965.48 mln).