Russia maintains holdings of US Treasuries at $29 mln in January

WASHINGTON, March 19. /TASS/. Russia maintained its holdings of US government securities at $29 mln in January, according to documents released by the US Department of the Treasury on Wednesday.

Of Russia’s total investments, $22 mln were in long-term Treasuries and $7 mln in short-term securities. In December, Russia’s holdings of US government debt were also estimated at $29 mln ($21 mln in long-term securities and $8 mln in short-term instruments).

Russia began sharply reducing its holdings of US government debt in the spring of 2018: in April, the volume dropped from $96 bln to $48.7 bln, and in May to $14.9 bln.

Earlier, the press service of the Bank of Russia told TASS that the central bank does not hold US Treasury securities and is not a purchaser of them. US Treasury securities may be acquired, among others, by private individuals, organizations, and corporate investors through banks, brokers, and dealers.

In January, Japan remained the largest holder of US government securities, with holdings totaling about $1.2 trillion. The United Kingdom ranked second with $895.3 bln, followed by China with $694.4 bln.