Prices of precious metals futures declining

MOSCOW, March 19. /TASS/. Prices of futures on precious metals - platinum, palladium, gold, and silver - on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and the Comex exchange (a division of NYMEX) have fallen by 3.44-7.78%, according to trade data.

As of 11:25 a.m. Moscow time (8:25 a.m. GMT), the price of palladium futures for June 2026 delivery on NYMEX was down by 5.8% at $1,447.5 per troy ounce, while the price of platinum futures for April 2026 delivery was down by 6.37% at $1,925.6 per troy ounce.

Meanwhile, the price of gold futures for delivery in April 2026 on the Comex exchange amounted to $4,727.9 per troy ounce (-3.44%), while the price of silver futures for May 2026 delivery was down by 7.78% at $71.555 per troy ounce.