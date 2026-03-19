Bitcoin, Ethereum lose around 5%

MOSCOW, March 19. /TASS/. The prices of the two largest cryptocurrencies by capitalization, Bitcoin and Ethereum (ETH), have fallen by around 5%, according to Binance platform data.

As of 7:57 a.m. Moscow time (4:57 a.m. GMT) the price of Bitcoin was down by 4.46% at $70,850, while the price of Ethereum was down by 5.67% at $2,195.

According to Coinmarketcap portal, the total cryptocurrency market capitalization amounts to $2.43 trillion. Bitcoin accounted for $1.418 trillion (58.2%), while Ethereum accounted for $264.881 bln (10.9%).

According to Coinglass data, global crypto exchanges liquidated over 137,000 traders' positions worth more than $456 mln in the past 24 hours. Most of the liquidations occurred in Bitcoin ($154.73 mln). Approximately $382.7 mln in liquidations were for long positions, and $74.12 mln for short positions. The largest liquidation order over the past day worth $17.97 mln was submitted on the Aster crypto exchange for the ETH-USDT pair.