Gold prices hit new all-time high, exceeding $4,650 per troy ounce

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. The price of gold futures for delivery in February 2026 on the Comex exchange (a division of the New York Mercantile Exchange) reached a new all-time high, surpassing the level of $4,650 per troy ounce, according to trading data.

As of 3:59 p.m. Moscow time, the price of the precious metal stood at $4,650.1 per troy ounce, up 1.11%.

By 4:15 p.m. Moscow time, gold prices had slowed their advance to $4,641.3 per ounce, up 0.92%.

At the same time, the price of silver futures for delivery in March 2026 on the Comex exchange was trading at $91.61 per ounce, up 6.11%, having once again set a new all-time record a few minutes earlier. Specifically, as of 4:11 p.m. Moscow time, silver climbed to $92.195 per ounce, up 6.78%.