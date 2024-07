MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia suspends publications of daily statistics of the over-the-counter (OTC) currency market for purposes of limiting the sanction pressure, the regulator said.

Information about volumes of trading in the US dollar, the euro and the yuan against the ruble calculated on the basis of OTC trading with "tomorrow" payments will not be published temporarily.

The ruble rate will be calculated according to the OTC rate further on, the regulator added.