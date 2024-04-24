Oil exports via CPC total 21.1 mln tons year-to-date

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. Oil exports via the Caspian Pipeline Consortium’s (CPC) system have reached 21.1 mln tons year-to-date, the company said in a statement.

"In the past period since early 2024, 21.1 million tons of oil had been loaded on 192 tankers at the Marine Terminal. All Shippers’ nominations were fulfilled on a timely basis and in full," the statement reads.

Single Point Mooring-2 (SPM-2) has been taken out of service for scheduled work to replace the floating and subsea hoses, the company noted, adding that similar operations will take place on SPM-1 when this work is completed.

Extraordinary General Meeting of CPC Shareholders was conducted in Astana on 24 April 2024. By voting, the participants re-approved CPC Management Organization Chart and re-election of Nikolay Gorban as a sole executive body with execution of a relevant employment contract.

"The shareholders discussed in detail the matters related to delivery of critical equipment items for CPC operation business and reaffirmed their commitment to assist in providing the pipeline system with everything required for safe and continuous operation of the crude pipeline," according to the statement.

The participants of the meeting also discussed flood control measures taken by CPC and its contractors’ teams in the regions of the consortium’s operation facilities.

CPC is the pipeline system connecting Kazakhstan with a seaport in Novorossiysk area, where tankers are loaded with oil for the supply to global markets. The 1,511 km long pipeline links oilfields in the West Kazakhstan with the marine terminal in Novorossiysk. CPC Marine Terminal is equipped with three single point moorings that allow loading tankers safely at a significant distance offshore, also amid poor weather conditions.

Among CPC shareholders are Russia (via Transneft), Kazakhstan (via KazMunayGas), structures of Chevron, Lukoil, ExxonMobil, a joint venture of Rosneft and Shell.