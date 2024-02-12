Use of national currencies Russia-Azerbaijan settlements reaches 54% in early 2024

BAKU, February 12. /TASS/. The use of national currencies in mutual settlements between Moscow and Baku at the beginning of 2024 amounted to 54%, Russian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mikhail Evdokimov said in an interview with Izvestia.

"At the beginning of this year, the use of Russia’s and Azerbaijan’a national currencies (ruble and manat) surpassed 54%, that is, we are moving away from the dollar and euro in our relations with Baku," he said.

According to Evdokimov, Western sanctions strengthened relations between Russia and Azerbaijan. "With regard to the current situation and Western sanctions, this is an example when in some way the West may be promoting closer relations between our countries," the diplomat said.

Among economic projects, Evdokimov highlighted the activities of Russia’s Kamaz in Azerbaijan, as well as plans to supply cars for the Baku subway and other modes of public transportation. The diplomat noted in does not only include purchasing the necessary equipment from Russia, but also "setting up assembly, localization, and maintenance" of the supplied equipment in Azerbaijan, which shows close industrial collaboration between the two countries.

