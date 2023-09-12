China seeks mutually beneficial cooperation with Russia — vice-premier

BEIJING, September 12. /TASS/. China seeks to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation with Russia with a focus on high-quality development, Zhang Guoqing, the Vice Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China, has said.

"We are ready together with Russian colleagues to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation," he said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the 8th Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.

Beijing is ready to act together, "to share development opportunities," Zhang stressed.