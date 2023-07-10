Ruble, yuan share continues growing in foreign trade — Central Bank

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. The yuan share in foreign trade operations continued growing from 23% in April to 25% in May in exports and stayed at 31% in imports, the Bank of Russia said in its updated financial market risk review.

In value terms, monthly export revenues in the yuan surged from $7.4 bln to $8.4 bln and import payments increased from $8 bln to $8.1 bln, the Central Bank said.

The ruble share in foreign trade also continues growing at the same time. It reached 39% in exports and was above 30% in imports. The share of "toxic" currencies (the dollar and the euro) declined accordingly in exports and imports to 33% and 35%, the Bank of Russia noted.