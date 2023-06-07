Armenian banks do not transfer funds to buy goods for Russia — source

YEREVAN, June 7. /TASS/. Armenian banks do not make money transfers for purchases of any goods for the Russian market year to date, a high-ranking officer in one of the country’s major banks told TASS.

The Kommersant newspaper reported earlier, citing sources, that Armenian, Kazakh and Hong Kong banks had begun blocking payments for servers, chips, processors and other electronics for Russian businesses.

"Our bank has not made any money transfers for the purpose of buying goods to bring them through Armenia to Russia for 5-6 months already. It does not matter whether the item is a toothbrush or any product under sanctions. As for last year, we made no transfers to buy sanctioned goods back then. For example, we made [remittances] if it was a toothbrush, but this year we don’t do that. It varies from bank to bank but not a single one of our banks in general did that or will do that," the source said.