Rostec CEO says SSJ New to be made almost completely from Russian parts

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. There will be almost no imported components in Russia’s SSJ New aircraft, slated for mass production in 2024, Chief Executive Officer of the Russian state corporation Rostec Sergey Chemezov said at a meeting with Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on the results of the company’s activities in 2022 on Friday.

"Speaking about SSJ New, yes, our trials of the PD-8 engine are nearing completion. This jet has a [Russian-produced] engine, fully [Russian-produced] aviation electronics, [Russian-produced] accessories and what is most important, a fully [Russian-produced] fuselage. There is almost nothing imported there. Certification is nearing completion. Serial production will start in 2024. Annual production will equal 20 SSJ New airliners," he said.

Certification of the midrange MC-21 aircraft is also expected to finish in 2024, Chemezov added. The first six serial jets will be produced then. Efforts are also underway on construction of the transport aircraft Il-76, he said.

Speaking about helicopters, the Rostec CEO noted that Russia has also created the Mi-171A3 offshore helicopter, adding that not only Russian, but also potential foreign operators are interested in it.

"Both Gazprom and Rosneft are showing interest in this helicopter now," the CEO said. "We presented the helicopter at the recent exhibition in Abu Dhabi, and there was a lot of interest there as well. Malaysia is considering the possibility of purchasing it, same as the UAE and Saudi Arabia," he said.