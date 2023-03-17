Ruble not responding to regulator’s decision on key rate

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. The ruble has not actually responded to the decision of the Bank of Russia to keep the key rate at the level of 7.5% per annum, according to Moscow Exchange data.

The dollar was up 0.34% at 76.66 rubles and the euro stood at 81.42% (+0.3%) before the release of the decision of the regulator. The dollar moved then to 76.67 rubles (up 0.35%), and the euro was traded at 81.43 rubles (+0.3%).

The Bank of Russia has kept the key rate at 7.5% per annum for the fourth time in succession, noting that it might be increased if proinflationary risks intensify.