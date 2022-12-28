Production of cars in Russia down 78.8% in November to 23,700 units, says Rosstat

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. The production of passenger cars in Russia plunged by 78.8% in November 2022 year-on-year to 23,700 units, Russia’s Federal Statistics Service (Rosstat) reported on Wednesday. In January-November 410,000 passenger cars were produced in the country, down by 66.9% year-on-year.

The production of trucks fell by 35.7% last month year-on-year to 11,300 units, and added 2.3% month-on-month. In January-November 126,000 trucks were produced in Russia, down by 24.2% compared to the same period last year.

The production of buses with the weight below 5 tons equaled 11,400 units in January-November, down by 41% year-on-year, while the production of buses with the weight above 5 tons fell by 14.1% in the reporting period to 11,200 units.