Duma develops bill that would raise taxes for Russians that left country — speaker

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. Lawmakers at the State Duma are developing a bill that would cancel certain preferences and raise taxes for Russians that left the country including after the start of the special military operation, Vyacheslav Volodin, the legislature’s speaker, said on Sunday.

"There are those who believe that it is necessary to give preferences and benefits to those who left our country so that they return. This is wrong. It is right to abolish preferences for those who left the Russian Federation and introduce an increased tax rate for them. We are working on amendments to the legislation to that effect," he said on Telegram.

According to the speaker, the Russians that left must understand that most of the Russian society "doesn’t support what they did and believes they betrayed their country, their family members and close ones".

"To this day, those who have left not only work in Russian companies remotely, but also enjoy all the benefits that it gives them in accordance with the legislation of our country," Volodin said.