Russia will endeavor to achieve inflation of 4-5% in 2023 — Putin

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Russia will endeavor to achieve the inflation level of 4-5% in the next year, President Vladimir Putin told reporters on Thursday.

"In the next year <...> we will, according to results of economic operations in the first quarter, at least we hope so, endeavor to achieve target indicators of 4-5%," the President said.

The forecast for inflation in 2022 is 12% and inflation is a negative process, although its level will be lower than in certain other countries, the Russian leader added.