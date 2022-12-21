Lavrov upbeat on growing role of Black Sea region in global economy

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. The role of the Black Sea region in the world economy will continue growing as the multipolar world takes shape, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday at the 45th meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC).

"This region has invariably acted as a crossroads of peoples, cultures, religions, civilizations. It is here, in fact, where the East and the West, and the North and the South meet. When the BSEC was formed 30 years ago, we acquired an institutional framework to build a common regional strategy for sustainable development, and under the conditions of the objective formation of a multipolar world order, the role of the Black Sea region in the global economy will only increase," the top diplomat said.

"Positive trends are already in place. For example, the trade turnover between Russia and Turkey has doubled and reached $45 bln over nine months of this year. Our country continues to work hard toward bolstering the economic potential of the Black Sea region," Lavrov stressed.