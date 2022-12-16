Putin, Modi discuss cooperation in energy, agriculture, and transport — Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has discussed cooperation in various spheres of the economy in the telephone conversation with Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, the Kremlin’s press service said on Friday.

"The leaders discussed in detail prospects of practical cooperation in such spheres as mutual investments, energy, agriculture, transport, and logistics," the Kremlin said.

Putin and Modi expressed satisfaction with the high level of bilateral cooperation evolving on principles of particularly privileged Russian-Indian strategic partnership, the Kremlin’s press service added.