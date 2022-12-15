Putin instructs Cabinet to adjust work plan of defense industry and state defense order

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the Cabinet to speed up the preparation of updated plans for the development of key sectors of the domestic economy, including the military-industrial sector and the state defense order. He gave the instruction at a meeting of the Council for strategic development and national projects on Thursday.

"It is necessary to speed up the preparation of updated plans for the development of key sectors of the domestic economy, including the metallurgical industry, the automotive industry, energy, to adjust the plans for the development of the military-industrial sector and the parameters of the state defense order," the President said. He added that this should be done taking into account the results of the work of the Coordination Council under the Russian government on provision of the armed forces participating in the special military operation.