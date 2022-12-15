Putin calls sanctions ‘incentive to build fully sovereign economy’

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. The sanctions imposed on Russia open up new opportunities and become an incentive for building a fully sovereign economy, President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting of the Council for strategic development and national projects on Thursday.

"Sanctions restrictions have put many difficult tasks before our country. There have been problems with components, a shortage of technological solutions, and the usual logistics have been disrupted. On the other hand, this opens up new opportunities, and is an incentive to build an economy that has full, and not partial, technological, production, and personnel and scientific sovereignty. I emphasize that it is important not only to replace some positions, it is necessary to achieve leadership in key, vital areas, such as artificial intelligence, data transfer, and new industrial technologies," he said.

Putin noted that events and conferences will be held on these areas of development in the near future. The President said that he would try to take part in them personally and ask members of the government to participate also.