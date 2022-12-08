Gazprom boost gas supplies to China — company

/MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. Gazprom has set a new record of daily gas supplies to China over the Power of Siberia, the Russian gas holding said on Thursday.

"A new maximum of daily gas supplies of Russian gas to China over the Power of Siberia gas pipeline in 2022 was provided on December 7. Daily contractual commitments of Gazprom were exceeded by 16.1%. Gazprom has accommodated the request of the Chinese side on the increase of daily gas supplies in December relatively to the earlier approved schedule for 2022," the company said.

Supplies are underway within the framework of the bilateral long-term gas sale and purchase agreement between Gazprom and CNPC, the gas holding said.