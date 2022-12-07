Putin discusses trade cooperation in transport, energy with counterpart from UAE

MOSCOW, December 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his counterpart from the United Arab Emirates Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan discussed the issues of bilateral trade and economic cooperation in a telephone conversation on Wednesday, the press service of the Kremlin said in a statement.

"Relevant issues of further expansion of the Russian-Emirati cooperation were discussed considering the agreements reached at a top-level meeting in St. Petersburg on October 11. The promotion of trade and economic cooperation, including in the trade-logistic and energy areas, was also addressed," the statement said.

"The Russian-Emirati contacts at various level will continue," the Kremlin stressed.