Turkey conducting preparatory work for creating gas hub — Erdogan

ANKARA, December 4. /TASS/. Turkey is conducting preparatory works to create a gas hub to supply gas to Europe, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday.

"[Russian President Vladimir] Putin, as you know, suggested that natural gas for Europe be distributed via Turkey’s territory. We are conducting preparatory works for that," the TRT television channel quoted him as saying.

The idea of establishing a hub in Turkey to redirect the volume of gas, the transit of which is no longer possible through the Nord Stream, to was advanced by Russian President Vladimir Putin during the Russian Energy Week. it may imply building another gas pipeline system and creating a hub in Turkey, through which gas will be supplied to third countries, primarily European ones, if they are interested, he said.

This issue was among the topics discussed by the Russian and Turkish presidents on the sidelines of summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia in Astana on October 13.