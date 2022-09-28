Russian ministry says grain export to total 50-60 mln tonnes in 2022-2023 agriculture year

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. Russia’s grain exports may total from 50 to 60 mln tonnes in 2022-2023 agriculture year, Deputy Agriculture Minister Oksana Lut said on Wednesday.

"Depending on the harvest, [exports are expected to reach] from 50 to 60 mln tonnes," she said at an expanded meeting of the State Duma’s Committee on Agrarian Issues.

According to Lut, 80 mln tonnes of grain are required for domestic consumption. Moreover, 3-4-month reserves are necessary for "feeling comfortable," deputy minister noted.

"We have plans with all top exporters on supplies to non-CIS countries and the EAEU. We had plans to limit [supplies] to Kazakhstan as Kazakhstan resells our grain, earning money on it, but since Siberia also expects a high yield, and it is closer to Kazakhstan, we will leave Kazakhstan for now," she explained.