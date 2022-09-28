Russian Emergencies Ministry delivers 15 tonnes of food to Lugansk

LUGANSK, September 28. /TASS/. The Russian Emergencies Ministry’s truck convoy delivered 15 tonnes of food to the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), the LPR Emergencies Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Another truck convoy of the Russian Emergencies Ministry delivered humanitarian aid for Donbass residents to Lugansk on September 27. Russian rescue workers brought a total of 15 tonnes of food," the statement reads.

The previous Russian convoy delivered 50 tonnes of sugar to the LPR last week.

The Russian Emergencies Ministry has been providing humanitarian aid to the Donbass republics since August 2014. Over 150,000 tonnes of humanitarian supplies have been delivered to the region so far.