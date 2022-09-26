Clean Arctic’s volunteers collect almost 1,000 tonnes of scrap metal in Yakutia

YAKUTSK, September 26. /TASS/. The participants in the Clean Arctic federal project prepared for further processing almost 1,000 tonnes of scrap metal in Yakutia’s Ust-Kuiga village, the regional government said.

"In Yakutia’s Ust-Kuiga village, they have prepared for further transportation almost 1,000 tonnes of scrap metal," the government said. "The cleanup works to remove the waste, which had remained there since the time of active development, were stopped as the weather got cold. The local residents, personnel of industrial and life-supporting enterprises have cleaned an area of more than one hectare."

The cleanup was organized by the regional Ministry for Development of the Arctic and for Affairs of the North’s Peoples. Local businesses have supported the mission.

The plan to clean the Arctic zone’s coastline in Yakutia was adopted in 2021. The project to remove about 4.5 million tonnes of scrap metal involves works in five Arctic districts: Anabarsky, Bulunsky, Ust-Yansky, Allaikhovsky and Nizhnekolymsky.

Clean Arctic is a large-scale project to clean the Arctic territory from the waste, accumulated since the Soviet times. Captain of the 50 Let Pobedy nuclear-powered Arctic class icebreaker Dmitry Lobusov and Gennady Antokhin, Captain on FESCO’s ships from 1982 to 2012, are the project’s authors. Clean Arctic has developed into a platform, which unites public and volunteer organizations, scientists, officials and businesses. The project’s partners are Norilsk Nickel, Rosatom, PhosAgro, and RZD.