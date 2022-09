MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. The Pound Sterling to US Dollar (GBP/USD) exchange rate hit its lowest in 37 years.

As of 07:53 pm Moscow time, the rate of the British official currency reached $1.1311, according to data from Forex Capital Markets.

As of 08:05 pm Moscow time, the Pound Sterling to US Dollar rate slowed down the decline and dropped to $1.1314.