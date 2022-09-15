Gazprom says new all-time high of daily volume of gas exports to China hit on September 10

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. Gazprom hit a new all-time high for the daily volume of gas supplies to China via the Power of Siberia gas pipeline on September 10, the holding said in a statement on Thursday.

"Gas exports to China via the Power of Siberia pipeline keep growing within the framework of the long-term bilateral contract between Gazprom and CNPC. It should be noted that supplies in September regularly exceed the daily contractual volumes. On September 10, a new all-time high was hit for the daily volume of exports," the statement said.

Earlier, Gazprom reported growth of exports of Russian gas to China via the Power of Siberia pipeline within the framework of the long-term bilateral contract between Gazprom and CNPC.

Gazprom boosted gas supplies through the pipeline to China by 60% in January-August.