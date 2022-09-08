Russia to have sufficient grain for domestic market and expert — FAO expert

ROME, September 8. /TASS/. The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) forecasts that wheat production in Russia in 2022 will be all-time high and sufficient for the domestic market and exports, FAO Expert Monika Tothova told TASS on Thursday.

"Wheat production in 2022 in the Russian Federation is likely to reach an all-time high as continued beneficial weather improved yield expectations of the spring crop," the expert noted. "Therefore, quantitatively speaking, there appears to be sufficient grain supplies for the domestic market, as well as ample export availability," she said.

"How global markets will react depends on a number of factors, including sustained export shipments from the main exporting countries," Tothova said.

"FAO has not done a detailed on the ground assessment of the Russian agriculture in recent past, and thus is not in the position to comment on the financial state of the sector, including input availability for the upcoming agricultural season, considering the withdrawal of some multinational companies which were supplying agricultural producers with seeds, crop protection materials, machinery, spare parts, etc.," the expert added.