Russia, Mongolia developing economic ties — Putin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 7. /TASS/. The trade turnover between Russia and Mongolia is growing and economic cooperation is developing, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the meeting with Prime Minister of Mongolia Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.

"Economic ties are evolving, the trade turnover is growing. We have known major projects with our interest in developing them. This is the Ulaanbaatar Railway, these are businesses in the sphere of mineral resources and metals mining," Putin said.

Russian-Mongolian relations have deep routes and good history, the President said. The two countries celebrated 100th anniversary of diplomatic relations establishment last year, Putin noted.

"We always have a large volume of cooperation in the humanitarian sphere. We are satisfied with the level and the nature of relations established between Russia and Mongolia," the Russian leader added.