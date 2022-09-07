All issues of oil supplies to Mongolia agreed — Putin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 7. /TASS/. Moscow and Ulaanbaatar have agreed upon all issues of oil deliveries to Mongolia, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the meeting with Prime Minister of Mongolia Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.

"The chief executive of Rosneft Company reported to me just an hour ago that agreements had been reached during his business trip to Mongolia to broaden cooperation in this sphere as well. As far as I am aware, we have agreed upon all issues pertaining to supplies of oil and petroleum products," the Russian leader said.

"We are now talking about the potential implementation of a major infrastructural project - meaning Russian gas supply to China over the territory of Mongolia," Putin noted. This refers to the Power of Siberia 2 project, which will make possible to consolidate gas transmission systems in Eastern and Western Russia.