Serbia ready for winter thanks to cooperation with Russia — official

BELGRADE, August 30. /TASS/. Excellent relations between Serbia and Russia ensured that Belgrade has the best gas price in Europe and gave it an opportunity to prepare for the winter season better than other countries in Europe, co-chair of the Russian-Serbian intergovernmental committee and minister in charge of Serbia’s innovation and technology Nenad Popovic said during a meeting with Russian Ambassador to Belgrade Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko on Tuesday.

"Popovic said that the excellent political ties between the two countries as well as the close personal relations of Aleksandar Vucic and Vladimir Putin guarantee the development of the best possible economic and industrial cooperation between Serbia and Russia which is reflected in the most beneficial gas prices which provides Serbia with an opportunity to face the winter season more prepared than other European countries," the minister’s press service quoted him as saying.

The official also thanked Russia for its support on the issue of Kosovo and Metohija and reiterated Belgrade’s stance that Serbia wouldn’t introduce sanctions against Russia.

In his turn, the Russian envoy confirmed Moscow’s commitment to bolstering ties with Serbia in all the segments of political and economic relations, the statement reads.