Hungary seeks to agree on extra gas supplies with Gazprom — Reuters

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Hungary expects to reach an agreement with Gazprom on the increase of gas supplies from September, country's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Monday, Reuters news agency reported.

"We will continue talks with the Russians about increasing gas shipments to Hungary," Szijjarto said, cited by Reuters.

"There is an offer to increase gas shipments, we will finetune that with Gazprom in the next few days, and we will sign an agreement under which we could get increased daily shipments," the Minister added, without giving details of exact volumes and prices.