MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. Difficulties in the situation with the turbines for Nord Stream were introduced artificially, they were caused by Western sanctions, and there is little the Russian side can do about it, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"I have no additional comments. Gazprom outlined the real situation, true state of affairs. There are malfunctions that require urgent repairs, and there are certain artificial difficulties that were introduced by the very so-called sanctions, illegal restrictions. There is little that the Russian side can do here," he commented on the situation around turbine repairs and limits to the Nord Stream capacity because of it.

Since mid-June, Nord Stream has been used only at 40% of its maximum capacity due to the late return of gas pumping units by Siemens after their repair in Montreal due to Canadian sanctions against Russia. Gas deliveries were later reduced to 20%.

After many requests from Germany, Canada decided to return the repaired turbine on July 9. According to the European Commission, the decision does not violate EU sanctions on Russia because they do not relate to gas transit equipment.