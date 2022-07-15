Oil supplies from Russia to Hungary rise by over 40% in July

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. From July 1 to July 14, Russian oil exports to non-CIS countries decreased by 0.9% to 676,600 tonnes per day, while pipeline oil supplies to Hungary increased by 41%, and by more than 7% - to China, a source familiar with the data of the Central Dispatching Department of Fuel Energy Complex (CDU TEK).

According to the source, since the beginning of July, pipeline oil supplies have increased by 2.3% to 215,000 tonnes per day. At the same time, deliveries of Russian resources by sea decreased by 3% to 386,600 tonnes per day. Maritime exports of transit resources increased by 8.7% to 29,900 tonnes per day.

Pipeline oil exports to Hungary increased by almost half - by 41% to 20,700 tonnes per day. Deliveries to China increased by 7.4% to 113,600 tonnes per day. Russia also slightly increased its average daily oil exports via pipelines to Slovakia - by 3.8% to 8,100 tonnes and the Czech Republic - by 2% to 9,800 tonnes.

Meanwhile, deliveries from Russia to Germany since the beginning of July have decreased by 19% to 31,900 tonnes per day, to Poland - by 5.8% to 30,800 tonnes per day.

Gazprom said in a statement earlier on Friday that the volumes of gas withdrawn from underground gas storage (UGS) facilities exceeded those injected in some European countries on some days in the first half of July. "Notably, on some days in the first half of July, some European countries, such as Germany and Belgium, saw the amounts of gas withdrawn exceed those injected at their UGS facilities," according to the statement. That said, Europe needs to inject another 35.5 bln cubic meters of gas into its UGS facilities to get them to the levels observed at the start of the 2019 withdrawal period, the Russian gas holding said referring to data provided by Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE). As of July 13, gas reserves contained in Europe's underground gas storage facilities were replenished by 36.9 bln cubic meters.