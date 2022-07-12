Brazil to buy as much as possible energy resources from Russia — Foreign Minister

UN, July 12. /TASS/. Brazil would like to purchase as much energy resources as it could from Russia, Brazil’s Foreign Minister Carlos Alberto Franco Franca told reporters on Tuesday.

"Russia is a strategic partner of Brazil, we are partners at BRICS. We rely heavily on fertilizers export from Russian and from Belarus as well," the Minister said. "Of course, Russia is a great provider of oil and gas. You can ask Germany about that, you can ask Europe about that," he noted.

"We have to make sure that we have enough diesel [fuel] for the Brazilian agribusiness, for Brazilian drivers. That’s why we are looking in for reliable suppliers, Russia is one of them," the Foreign Minister said.

"As much as we can," he added, responding to the question about volumes of potential purchases from Russia.