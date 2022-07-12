Russia carries out food security doctrine ahead of schedule — Prime Minister

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. Russia carries out the doctrine of food security ahead of schedule in a number of areas, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at a strategic session on agriculture.

The Prime Minister recalled that at a recent meeting, President Vladimir Putin stressed that, first of all, it is necessary to provide the domestic market with all basic food products.

"We are carrying out such work, in particular as part of the implementation of the food security doctrine. Moreover, for some groups of goods, it is being implemented ahead of the previously envisaged indicators," Mishustin said.

This is primarily grain, sugar, vegetable oil, meat, fish, Mishustin explained. "And there is progress in a number of other positions," he added.