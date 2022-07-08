Mistakes of the West cannot be corrected "in a couple of days" — Putin

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. The West attempts to force other countries to scale up oil production but the global energy market is stable and bears no haste, President Vladimir Putin said at the Cabinet meeting.

"We see the West attempts to force other countries - oil exporters to build up its oil production volumes. However, the global energy market is very calm, actually stable, and bears no haste. Mistakes already made there cannot be corrected in a couple of days," the head of state said.

The same situation was with the so-called ‘green agenda,’ which "shut the door on investments in new projects, technologies and promising fields," the Russian leader said. "Well, if not shutting the door, then hampering the investment process, and the industry is clearly underinvested," Putin noted.

The result is predictable - energy prices are growing, the President added.